Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society

to Google Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Have you ever wondered if there’s a better way to play rock, paper, scissors? Or why your friend always wins when you flip a coin? With game theory, you’ll study the probability of decision-making and chance, win prizes, and design your own simple game! For girls in grades 5-8.

Register at: https://www.allgirlsstemsociety.org/game-theory-workshop-112418.html

Info
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Workshops
La Jolla
858-552-1657
to Google Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Game Theory Workshop with All Girls STEM Society - 2018-11-24 14:00:00