The Small Council on behalf of the Seven Kingdoms requires your presence at the

Game of Thrones Spirits Supper

A 5-course feast & libations, featuring Diageo's entire line of special release single malt scotches representing each family name, plus a special appearance from Johnnie Walker's White Walker.

First, you'll sample each of the eight highly coveted and extremely limited spirits, from the House Stark Winter's Frost to the House Baratheon Royal Lochnagar 12 Year to The Night's Watch to the Oban Bay Reserve and everything in between. Then, you'll sit down to a family style feast, with five courses of Thrones era fare, including dragon eggs, corn on the cobb, honey chicken, braised lamb shanks, whole fish, Sansa's lemon cake and so much more.

Each course will be perfectly paired with cocktails using the Game of Thrones Line of Spirits, like "The Burn of Winter," "Family, Duty, Honor," and the "Good & Evil Penicillin."

Help us welcome in the final season with a grandiose feast amongst fellow Thrones fans, and taste the exclusive spirits you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in San Diego. We promise to provide a happier ending than the Red Wedding.

NOTE: Price includes sales tax and server gratuity. Seating is limited.