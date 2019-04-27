Garden Explorers: Petal Power

Are your children interested in learning more about garden-based topics like bugs, flowers, vegetables, and more?

Students will learn the important role flowers play in our garden, make a flower themed craft, search the garden for different types of flowers, and eat a flower themed snack.

All activities will be held outside, so students are encouraged to wear sunscreen and bring reusable water bottles. Adults are asked to drop off their children at the start of the program and pick them up at noon. Any children who are not registered for the class will not be able to participate.

Cost: $20/student, $10 for National City residents

