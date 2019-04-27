Garden Explorers: Petal Power

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950

Are your children interested in learning more about garden-based topics like bugs, flowers, vegetables, and more?

Students will learn the important role flowers play in our garden, make a flower themed craft, search the garden for different types of flowers, and eat a flower themed snack.

All activities will be held outside, so students are encouraged to wear sunscreen and bring reusable water bottles. Adults are asked to drop off their children at the start of the program and pick them up at noon. Any children who are not registered for the class will not be able to participate.

Cost: $20/student, $10 for National City residents

Tickets:

https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/iVuZ_QxFfBz2mY_aD4W7AA

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950
