Garfield High School Foundation Thanksgiving Luncheon

At the Cohn Restaurant Group’s iconic Balboa Park establishment, The Prado, guests are invited to enjoy a special 21st annual Thanksgiving luncheon benefiting the Garfield High School Foundation. Under the tutelage of professional chefs, students from Garfield High School’s Culinary Arts Program plan, prepare and serve a sophisticated, white-tablecloth luncheon for approximately 360 guests. At the picturesque luncheon, students are divided into “front of house” and “heart of the house” with every detail executed to the meticulous standards of The Prado Executive Chef Jonathan Hale. For the 21st year, David and Lesley Cohn will donate all food, space and materials, and any leftovers from the meal will be packaged up and delivered to local homeless shelters.

Tickets: $50 in advance (through November 8) or $60 at the door.

A table for ten can be purchased for $450.

To purchase: Contact Tina Tomaschke of Garfield High School at 619.742.2476 or via email at ttomasch@san.rr.com