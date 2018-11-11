Garland Workhop

GARLAND WORKSHOP with MADMADE DESIGNS

POP UP GARLAND WORKSHOP WITH MADMADE DESIGNS

Join us on Sunday, November 11th to create your own holiday garland. Whether you are looking to decorate your mantlepiece, dining table or staircase, we will teach you the skills and hook you up with the materials to make a lush garland with winter foliage.

Our Holiday Garland workshop is hosted by Madmade Designs lead florist, Melissa Duncanson. Melissa will demonstrate how to design and wire your very own fresh garland and give you tips and tricks for how to adorn your mantlepiece or dining table for this holiday season. You’ll leave the class with a 6 foot length garland and all you need to do is decide where to show it off!

Festive mulled wine and charcuterie board from The Miller’s Table will be provided to get us into the holiday spirit on Sunday, November 11th at 4:30pm.

Cost: 140.00

Madmade Designs is boutique wedding and event floral design company located in North County San Diego. Madmade Designs offers full service and a la cart floral designs with a curated collection of vintage and one-of-a-kind rental pieces. Every opportunity to collaborate with a new client or couple is a source of inspiration for Madmade Designs. Madmade Designs works with clients to dream up their overall floral vision followed by a personalized proposal, complete with an itemized contract and specially designed mood board. Madmade Designs primary focus is to provide clients with the highest quality product, create purposeful and artistic floral design, and offer a fresh take on garden style floristry.

Who is MADMADE? Melissa Anne Duncanson + her love of making things = M A D M A D E

Melissa currently resides in San Marcos, CA. Originally a Bay Area native, since 2010 she has made herself right at home where her husband grew up in Southern California. Her college years were spent at California State University, Chico where she received her BA in Studio Art and Art History with emphasis in printmaking and ceramics. After many years working in visual merchandising, museum education and event design, Melissa realized her passion for producing a memorable event and is endlessly inspired by all things floral.

instagra.// @madmadedesigns