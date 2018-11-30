What is a photograph?" Garry Winogrand (1928-1984) asks in his iconic, gravelly Bronx accent. Decades before digital technology transformed how we make and see pictures,Winogrand made hundreds of thousands of them with his 35mm Leica, creating an encyclopedic portrait of America from the late 1950s to the early 1980s in the process. Forged by Winogrand's own words and images, GARRY WINOGRAND: ALL THINGS ARE PHOTOGRAPHABLE is a stunningly intimate portrait of an artist who both personified his era and transformed it.