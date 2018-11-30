Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
What is a photograph?" Garry Winogrand (1928-1984) asks in his iconic, gravelly Bronx accent. Decades before digital technology transformed how we make and see pictures,Winogrand made hundreds of thousands of them with his 35mm Leica, creating an encyclopedic portrait of America from the late 1950s to the early 1980s in the process. Forged by Winogrand's own words and images, GARRY WINOGRAND: ALL THINGS ARE PHOTOGRAPHABLE is a stunningly intimate portrait of an artist who both personified his era and transformed it.
