The Gary Karp Reveal: 25th Anniversary Event

The Profound Irrelevance proudly presents an evening with GARY KARP. The Real Gary Karp will be in attendance at this event, putting an exclamation point on the mystery that spawned a 25yr art, music, and lifestyle movement.

Kilowatt Brewery in OB has graciously offered to let us curate an event for this occasion. Come share a beer with the man whose image launched a hundred house parties, twenty annual Soulstice events, The Gary Karp World Tour, The United Colors of Gary, TYGR: A Ten Year Gary Retrospective, and so many other moments and memories.

To learn more about the art of Gary Karp, here is a recent article in San Diego City Beat: http://sdcitybeat.com/culture/features/the-beautiful-mystery-of-gary-karp/