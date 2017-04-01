Gaslamp Bar Crawl

On Saturday, April 1st, Florent Restaurant & Lounge is partnering with Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter to bring partygoers the first annual Gaslamp Pub Crawl! Pub Crawl participants will get the chance to party at premiere venues in the historic Gaslamp Quarter and enjoy Grey Goose specials and swag throughout the day.

The fun afternoon will be from 2 - 6 p.m. and will include a visit to five top Gaslamp drinking destinations: Florent Restaurant & Lounge (begin), Whiskey Girl, Myst Lounge, The Tipsy Crow, and Bootlegger (end).

The best part? 100% off the proceeds will be going to the Surfrider Foundation, a grassroots non-profit organization benefitting environmental campaigns and programs. Make a difference for San Diego’s beaches all while having fun this spring! Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by visiting: bit.ly/surfriderpubcrawl. For more information on Surfrider Organization, visit: https://sandiego.surfrider.org/