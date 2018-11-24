‘Tis the start of the season and the Gaslamp Quarter is bringing you all types of jolly with an extravaganza of festivities for all ages to enjoy on Saturday, November 24th! Step into a winter wonderland with a Downtown San Diego twist as the Gaslamp Holiday Kick Off brings on the spirit of the season with a magical night of everything merry and bright: caroling, delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, gift-giving goodies and more! Get ready for a one-stop holiday shop as festivities kick off on Small Business Saturday.

Grab your shopping list and head to 5th Ave, between Market & J St, that will be lined with a holiday market with 80 different vendors. Does all that shopping leave you hungry? Duck into many of the award-winning bars, restaurants, retailers, and hotels to imbibe in food or drink perfect for the festive occasion.

Of course, there’s more to the holidays than shopping and drinking, and who better than Santa Claus himself to get everyone in the spirit of the season?! Santa will arrive for a meet and greet at 4:00 PM then at 6:30 he will flip the switch and illuminate the buildings of the Historic Heart of San Diego with festive scenery. The Gaslamp will be decking the neighborhood walls with boughs of holiday décor for families to frolic through and vote for their favorite Gingerbread Structure created by participating businesses! Top off the celebration with festive live entertainment, perfect photo ops for your holiday card, and carolers who will set the merry mood as you enjoy all the beloved Gaslamp Quarter has to offer!