Jingle all the way through Downtown San Diego with your furry friends to ring in the holiday spirit! The 11th Annual Vet + Pet West Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade & Holiday Pet Market returns to the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 from 12-5pm.

Pet owners and their adorable companions are invited to deck the halls in the festive costumes of their choice and step out on the town during this jolly promenade and FREE pet holiday market beginning under the iconic Gaslamp Quarter Archway and ends at MLK Promenade Park. Day-of registration and check-in will begin at 11:30am before the parade kicks off at 2pm. There will be nine fun costume contest categories to flaunt your best holiday attire- dogs, cats, birds, and even fish are welcome to participate in this holly-jolly good time!

Along with live music, presentations, and festive fun, registrants will also receive a holiday goodie bag full of fun samples, toys, coupons, and other gifts for your furry friends as well as FREE entry to the Wag Pet Expo at the SD Convention Center across the street on Saturday, the 15th and Sunday, the 16th.

Participation entry in the parade is only $15 per pet and owner duo if you pay in advance and $20 on the day of! To register, for more information, or to download the Pet Parade entry form, please visit www.holidaypetparade.com.