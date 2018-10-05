Adventure awaits at Gaslight Steampunk Expo this October 5-7, 2018 at the Town & Country Resort Hotel!

This year we revisit Jules Verne's classic tale of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea! As we follow Captain Nemo west across the Pacific Ocean as he returns to his secret island paradise on Vulcania, be prepared to add a little Tiki to your weekend as we host a Tiki-punk inspired weekend to remember!

Join us as we celebrate a weekend of interactive maker workshops, special presentations, vendors, tea pot racing, tea dueling, fashion shows, games, music, movies and so much more! Together with Guests of Honor including award winning author James Blaylock - one of the founding fathers of modern steampunk literature and writer of the Homunculus, Lord Kelvin's Machine, Beneath London, and more; Scott Brodeen - an expert on Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, master model makers of the famed Nautilus submarine, and prop builder; and John Harrington - another extraordinary prop and costumer builder of the world-renowned Steampunk Martian spacesuit.

Plus, our Special Guest will be Brian Kesinger: the incredible steampunk artist and writer of the Walking Your Octopus series featuring Lady Victoria Prismall and her pet octopus, Otto. Brian was a long time animator at Walt Disney Animation who worked on such films as Treasure Planet, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and most recently on Moana. He also has designed comic covers for the Enchanted Tiki Room and has a deep appreciation for all things Tiki!

Pricing:

Adult 3-Day Weekend Ticket: $55-$75

Discounted 3-Day Weekend Ticket: $45-$55

One Day Adult Tickets

Friday - $30; Saturday - $40; Sunday - $20

Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

This event is open to all ages!