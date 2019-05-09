Gator By The Bay, the largest and most-authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou, will return for its 18th year this May 9-12th. Presented by the nonprofit Bon Temps Social Club of San Diego, the four-day, family-friendly cultural celebration will feature more than 100 live musical acts and special performances on seven stages, plus dance floors filled with happy dancers.

Authentic Cajun, Creole and Southern cuisine is another highlight of the festival— including 10,000 pounds of live crawfish trucked in fresh from Opelousas, Louisiana, grilled oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice, crab cakes, alligator, frog legs, fried okra, lobster mac & cheese, po’boys and beignets.

Special family fun activities include costumed Mardi Gras parades, outrageous hat-making with the Rad Hatter and colorful face painting.

When: Thursday, May 9th to Sunday, May 12th

Thurs., May 9: 6:00 – 10:30 p.m.

Fri., May 10: 3:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Sat., May 11: 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sun., May 12: 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Thursday, May 9th evening concert: $35 to $95

Daily festival tickets: $35 to $40

Children 17 and under: FREE

All ticket options can be viewed here: https://events.admitoneproducts.com/tkt_sales.php?test=true&event_id=921119&sales=