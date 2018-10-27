A GATSBY AFFAIR

Channel your Great Gatsby vibe and join me at The Ranch at Bandy Canyon for a 1920s Gatsby inspired lively evening to Benefit Vision of Children Foundation, a San Diego-based 501c3 nonprofit.

Enjoy this Roaring 1920's inspired night with your date, spouse or friends:

Live Jazz Band

Live Entertainment

Shopping Tables

Decadent Dinner and Desserts

Drinks Plus Cash Bar

Vintage Photo Trailer

1920s Attire is a MUST. Think Gatsby, Glitzy, Glitter, Glamor.

Get on the VIP List for a chance to win swell raffles

* Please note, this is a 21+ event.

FOR TICKETS & MORE INFO VISIT - https://heartsoverheads.org/