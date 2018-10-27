A GATSBY AFFAIR
Bandy Canyon Ranch 16251 Bandy Canyon Road, Escondido, CA 92025, Escondido, California 92025
Channel your Great Gatsby vibe and join me at The Ranch at Bandy Canyon for a 1920s Gatsby inspired lively evening to Benefit Vision of Children Foundation, a San Diego-based 501c3 nonprofit.
Enjoy this Roaring 1920's inspired night with your date, spouse or friends:
Live Jazz Band
Live Entertainment
Shopping Tables
Decadent Dinner and Desserts
Drinks Plus Cash Bar
Vintage Photo Trailer
1920s Attire is a MUST. Think Gatsby, Glitzy, Glitter, Glamor.
Get on the VIP List for a chance to win swell raffles
* Please note, this is a 21+ event.
FOR TICKETS & MORE INFO VISIT - https://heartsoverheads.org/