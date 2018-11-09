Gelato Poetry Anna Zappoli Feature

Show Me the Universe.

On November 9th, we will celebrate transcendence through creativity with poet and artist, Anna Zappoli. An open mic will follow. This evening will be all about the wonder and passion the drives each of us to create and connect.

For Anna's Bio, please look in the photo section below or follow this link:

https://www.meetup.com/BrokenAnchorPoetry/photos/29387927/