Gelson's - An Evening with Alpine Brewing Company

Gelson's Market 7660 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, California 92009

In this era of appreciation for craft beer and its ascension among foodies, Gelson’s presents “An Evening with Alpine Brewing Company”

5-course pairings of beer and bites:

- Artisan cheese plate with fresh fruit + Alpine Duet IPA

- Wolfgang Puck Caesar salad + Alpine Happy Birthday Pale Ale

- Turkey chili with cornbread + Alpine McIlhenney’s Irish Red Ale

- Grilled salmon with risotto cake + Green Flash West Coast IPA

- Lemon ricotta cheesecake by Sweetaly + Alpine Windows Up IPA

RSVP required by calling or visiting the Gelson’s store hosting the event. Cost $35/person (plus tax), advance purchase required. Space is limited.

Info
Gelson's Market 7660 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, California 92009
Carlsbad
