Gelson's - An Evening with Alpine Brewing Company

In this era of appreciation for craft beer and its ascension among foodies, Gelson’s presents “An Evening with Alpine Brewing Company”

5-course pairings of beer and bites:

- Artisan cheese plate with fresh fruit + Alpine Duet IPA

- Wolfgang Puck Caesar salad + Alpine Happy Birthday Pale Ale

- Turkey chili with cornbread + Alpine McIlhenney’s Irish Red Ale

- Grilled salmon with risotto cake + Green Flash West Coast IPA

- Lemon ricotta cheesecake by Sweetaly + Alpine Windows Up IPA

RSVP required by calling or visiting the Gelson’s store hosting the event. Cost $35/person (plus tax), advance purchase required. Space is limited.