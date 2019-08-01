Gender Odyssey, now in its 19th year, is an international conference open to everyone interested in the thoughtful exploration of gender. The conference offers two tracks: the professional program and the family program. The professional track is for K-12 educators, medical and mental health care providers, social workers, employers, lawyers, students and anyone seeking information about working with transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people of all ages. The family track is for families and caregivers who are raising a gender-diverse or transgender child and also includes an activity-packed Kids Camp for children ages 4-12 and workshops specifically designed for youth and young adults ages 13-22.

The Gender Odyssey conference offers a diverse range of programming from some of the foremost experts in the country covering topics including trans workplace issues, trans health care and insurance, transition surgery and multiple introductory sessions for those just starting their exploration of gender diversity and transgender identities. Continuing education credits are available for professional track participants.