What can take your fun day at the science center to the next level? Genius in the House! This event brings brainiacs from fields such as biology, art, engineering and mathematics to the Fleet once a month (or more often) to enhance the exhibit experience. This is a casual event in the exhibit galleries, not a lecture, so you’ll have the chance to chat with the genius and ask questions. Explore themes from our exhibitions in ways that are both insightful and delightful. This month the Fleet welcomes artist and engineer Dave Ghilarducci to explore engineering and motion. Noon to 3 p.m. Activities free with paid admission.