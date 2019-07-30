George Geary: The Cheesecake Bible

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host George Geary discuss and sign the new second edition of his book, "The Cheesecake Bible." Geary is a Certified Culinary Professional, former Culinary Coordinator of the LA County Fair, and bestselling author of eleven cookbooks.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
858-454-0347
