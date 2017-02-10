George Mann In Concert

George Mann LIVE in Concert:

Dinner $10,

Concert $10

or

At the Door $19

or $16.50 in advance on line

http://knsj.org/2017/01/george-mann-concert-2102017/

This is a dinner concert fundraiser for KNSJ and ASD. This is the fourth time George has come here for us. We plan to broadcast this concert live with Deeran and Jon as on-air hosts-commentators.

George Mann has been producing labor and protest music for more than 20 years, and has worked with such folk music legends as Utah Phillips, Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton. George is a wonderful storyteller and movement-oriented would dovetail nicely. But, as an artist, I know it must come from your own soul and gut.

Concert focus:

The "theme' is along the lines of fighting back, standing up for workers and immigrant rights, primarily.

concerns is that labor rights have traditionally been under fire and no less so under Trump. National "right to work" law (a seemingly innocent phrase sounding pro-union/labor but designed to weaken unions and worker rights) will probably be in the works. , We anticipate that this administration will have cutbacks/restrictions on union rights, overtime pay, working conditions protection, etc. n. He brings his experience as a union organizer and educator to his concerts-- stories and songs about real events and the struggle for a better life. http://www.georgemann.org/