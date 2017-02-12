Germans and Jews - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Carlsbad Village Theatre 2822 State St., Carlsbad, California 92008

“Don’t expect simple answers in Germans and Jews. Just prepare for formidable questions. Those are the real reasons to see this incisive documentary.” – The New York Times

Today’s Germany is one of the most democratic societies in the world. It is also home to the fastest-growing Jewish population in Europe. So how do Germans and Jews live together more than 70 years after the Holocaust? Can issues such as German guilt, anti-Semitism, and reconciliation be discussed openly and honestly? Inspired by a private conversation between the filmmaker, a non-Jewish German, and her Jewish friend, this documentary provides a modern viewpoint that is both provocative and enlightening.

Carlsbad

Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:00PM

LFJCC

Friday, February 17, 2017 1:30PM*

CARLSBAD VILLAGE THEATRE

2822 State Street, Carlsbad

Across from the Coaster Train Station

760.720.2460

DAVID & DOROTHEA GARFIELD THEATRE AT THE JCC

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS

4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla

858.362.1348

Carlsbad Village Theatre 2822 State St., Carlsbad, California 92008

