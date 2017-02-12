Germans and Jews - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
“Don’t expect simple answers in Germans and Jews. Just prepare for formidable questions. Those are the real reasons to see this incisive documentary.” – The New York Times
Today’s Germany is one of the most democratic societies in the world. It is also home to the fastest-growing Jewish population in Europe. So how do Germans and Jews live together more than 70 years after the Holocaust? Can issues such as German guilt, anti-Semitism, and reconciliation be discussed openly and honestly? Inspired by a private conversation between the filmmaker, a non-Jewish German, and her Jewish friend, this documentary provides a modern viewpoint that is both provocative and enlightening.
Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:00PM
Friday, February 17, 2017 1:30PM*
