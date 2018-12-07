Get Smart with Alexa: An Oasis Program
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Amazon’s Alexa is the most popular of the wireless smart speakers. Using nothing but the sound of your voice, you can play music, search the web, create shopping lists, shop online, get instant news and weather reports, and even control your smart home! In this class we’ll explore some handy tips and tricks available with this cool and very smart device.
Info
La Jolla Library 7555 Draper Ave., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla