Get in the “Spirits” this National Craft Distillery Day

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037

National Craft Distillery Day is coming – support your local distillers aboard the Chauffeured Distillery Tour. We’ll take you to 3 of San Diego’s best small batch distilleries to sample a flight of spirits at every stop! This tour includes door-to-door transportation*, approximately 12 tastes of spirits, a distillery lunch, a tour of one local craft distillery, and guided tour all starting at just $118 per person!

Click http://bit.ly/2DeTjEL or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts.

*Pickup offered in most San Diego locations.

San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours 7514 Girard Ave., San Diego, California 92037
Downtown, Gaslamp, La Jolla
858-551-5115
