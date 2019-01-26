Get Well Soon

Join The Seany Foundation for a restorative day of yoga and sound meditation, while learning self care techniques from a holistic panel. Proceeds to benefit quality of life programs for kids and teens impacted by cancer. Regular admission is $90 and includes retreat activities, radiant swag bag ($30 value), snacks and refreshments. VIP admission is $125 and includes retreat activities, opulent swag bag ($65 value), snacks, refreshments and choice of mini spa service (intuitive massage or holistic facial).