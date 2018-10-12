Ghostly Happenings at Hotel del Coronado with James Van Praagh

The Legend Lives On at Hotel Del Coronado – as world renowned medium James Van Praagh conjures up Spirit in the iconic Crown Room. Join James in this intimate and mystical setting, as he brings through personal messages from loved ones on the other side to members of the audience.

You might even witness an appearance by one of the hotel’s ghostly guests! Guests will leave with a whole new perspective on life – and death.

EVENT SCHEDULE

6-7:30pm: Messages From Beyond Mediumship Demonstration

7:30-10pm: VIP Ghost Tour & Seance (only for VIP ticket holders)