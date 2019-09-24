GI Film Festival San Diego 2019

The nation’s premier festival to exclusively feature military-themed films returns to San Diego this fall. The GI Film Festival San Diego celebrates its fifth anniversary this year with screenings and events planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 29. The six-day festival will be primarily screened at two locations, including the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park and UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley at Hazard Center. The popular Opening Night Screening will take place at MOPA where the festivities will continue through Friday, Sept. 27. The film festival will then move to the UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley at Hazard Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.

The films selected for the GI Film Festival San Diego reveal the struggles, triumphs, and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. All major film genres – features, documentaries, shorts, and personal narratives – will be featured. San Diego has hosted the festival since 2015 and has attracted professional actors and directors, including actor and activist George Takei (“The American”) and actor and director Jeffrey Wright (“We Are Not Done Yet”). The GI Film Festival San Diego also provides opportunities for emerging actors, producers, and directors to share their passion, talents and stories with a wider audience on the big screen. Select films related to San Diego County will once again be featured in the festival’s popular Local Film Showcase.

Many of the events have discounted opportunities for active duty personnel and veterans. Partner organizations will have complimentary tickets available to local military and their families, including Elizabeth Hospice, Challenged Athletes Foundation, SAY San Diego, Armed Services YMCA of San Diego, Mental Health Systems, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets and All Access Passes to the 2019 GI Film Festival San Diego, visit www.GIFilmFestivalSD.org.