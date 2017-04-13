Gianni Wine Sampling

Wine & cheese is like peanut butter & jelly, peas & carrots, oreos & milk.... you get the picture.

Join us in Ocean Beach at the hip Gianni Buonomo tasting room to sample some of our favorite pairings. Chat it up with an expert wine maker & champion cheese monger to learn basic tips & tricks when putting fermented grapes & curds together. You'll get to taste house-made wines paired with our favorite fromage in a casual setting. No pinkies-up at this tasting!