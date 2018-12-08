December 8th, 2018 is a relaxing and entertaining way to spend your Saturday!

Come down and enjoy exciting spoken word, music, and dance at our 4th annual Gift of Dance showcase. Sit in an intimate audience of 75 while San Diego's talent shares their gifts! Amazing artists come together for ONE night only and raise money for a local non-profit charity and help support The Dancehouse! It's a night of awe, great conversation, and lasting relationships!

Performers Include: Burrito Dubber, Bethany Fey, Bite Dance Company, Kruciaal Element Dance Company, Marcus Cruz, Junkyard Dance Crew, Alma Latina Ladies Bachata Team, Dance to Evolve [Ms. Andrea's Classes], Teeroy [Spoken Word Artist], and MORE! Check us out: https://youtu.be/nZziyXq6iG4

Tickets are just $15 online and at the door. VIP available for $25 includes free drinks/food/front row seating. All ages event. Doors open at 7:15pm. Free street parking, and food and dancing after the show!