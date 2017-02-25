Gift Smiles Happy Hour

Second Chance Beer Company 15378 Avenue of Science #222, San Diego, California 92128

Interested in making a difference? Do you like beer, making friends, and smiles?

Smile Train is an international children's charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate. Millions of children in developing countries with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking. Come join this community of local Smile Makers!

