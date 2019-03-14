Gilbert Castellanos: Japanese Friendship Garden Concert Series
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Enjoy music in a small, intimate environment at the Japanese Friendship Garden. Come and hear Gilbert Castellanos: who started the Young Lions series and won the "Artist of the Year" award in 2018 at the San Diego Music Awards. All tickets come with access to the garden half-an-hour before the show. Beverages and snacks will be available at the event.
Info
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park, San Diego