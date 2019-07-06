The Ginger Cowgirl Band, Local Craft, & BBQ

Yeeeeeeeehaw... Join us for The Ginger Cowgirl Band. You wouldn’t think it, but this living personification of the Grand Ole Opry, now residing in Nashville, is originally from San Diego.

” While a taste for many styles of music is evident in Nashville-based band Ginger Cowgirl’s upcoming release, their approach is nevertheless rooted in the tradition of classic country brevity, wit and soul. Throw in some pedal steel, rockin' telecaster twang, worldly lyrics and front-woman Stacy Antonel’s eclectic vocals, and you have a unique brand of Americana music.

The core of Ginger Cowgirl is California-born Antonel, a vocalist whose range and versatility allow her to sing rock, jazz, soul, pop and country with equal proficiency and passion. She’s a classically trained pianist from the age of 7, holds a degree from UC Berkeley, and got her start in the music industry singing jingles while living in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 2013 she beat out hundreds of singers to win the $10,000 grand prize on Fox’s televised singing competition “3 Minutes to Stardom”.

Ginger Cowgirl is currently finishing up their debut EP at Historic RCA Studio C. After a Spring 2019 release the band will be touring extensively, both at home and abroad.

Screaming Pete’s Barbecue

Competition-style BBQ offering unique and delicious barbecued meats and sides to satisfy all. “Slow cooked. Quickly Eaten.”

Food at 5p. Band at 6:30p. Family and Dog friendly. No cover. Please call to confirm showtimes and food truck.