Girls Inc. of San Diego 2019 Graduation Celebration

On May 9th, we will celebrate the graduates who have benefitted from the no-cost programs and services provided by Girls Inc. of San Diego County. Come hear their personal stories – filled with challenges, achievements and plans for the future – and how your contributions to Girls Inc. of San Diego helped along the way. Meet Girls Inc. participants from our middle school programs and learn more about how your support is helping them succeed in school and in life.

This is a family-friendly event. Please feel free to purchase tickets for your children and inspire them to achieve their dreams and get involved in their community! (Suggested age 7+)