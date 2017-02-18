Girls Math Workshop
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Have fun with decimals, percentages, fractions, word problems, order of operations, and more with engaging and creative mathematical thinking. We'll round off the program with team relay games! Presented by All Girls STEM Society. For girls in grades 3-5. Register at www.allgirlsstemsociety.org/dates-events.html
