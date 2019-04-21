All Girls Physics Workshop

to Google Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Do you like learning about the universe around you and how it works? Join us for a fun physics workshop where we learn about the history of physics, current technology, light and its properties, and how to decrease impact force on an object. Deflect a laser beam to a target using mirrors, create a catapult, and win prizes in a game of Jeopardy! For girls in grades 5-8.

Info

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - All Girls Physics Workshop - 2019-04-21 13:00:00