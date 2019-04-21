All Girls Physics Workshop
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Do you like learning about the universe around you and how it works? Join us for a fun physics workshop where we learn about the history of physics, current technology, light and its properties, and how to decrease impact force on an object. Deflect a laser beam to a target using mirrors, create a catapult, and win prizes in a game of Jeopardy! For girls in grades 5-8.
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
