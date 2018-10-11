Global Change Through Volunteering
Engineers without Borders discusses the impact of volunteering in the communities they serve and how volunteers get involved at their annual fundraising event. The San Diego Chapter will also provide updates on their efforts to bring clean water, sanitation and permanent housing to developing communities to show how volunteering locally can have a global impact. Join the discussion on Thursday, October 11, 6:30pm. $40. Kleinfelder, 550 West C St., Ste. 1200, San Diego.
