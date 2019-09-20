Global Climate Walkout - San Diego

On Friday, September 20th, students will walk out of their schools and adults will walk out of their workplaces to join in demanding bold climate action, and kicking off a global week of climate action. A massive show of resistance is needed to move our political leaders to treat the climate crisis with the seriousness it deserves.

Millions of youth across 150 countries have been leading #FridaysforFuture school strikes to demand a sustainable, livable future for their generation. Now, youth are calling on the rest of us to stand with them in a worldwide climate strike.

Mark your calendar. Save the date. Pledge to join us at one of multiple walkout locations at universities, schools and businesses in San Diego. Spread the word. On September 20 we will wake up San Diego and shake up the world.

LOCATION: Events will take place in multiple locations in San Diego, including Hepner Hall at SDSU. Please visit https://climatewalkoutsd.org for updated location information.

TO RSVP: https://climatewalkoutsd.org

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/332874934292288/