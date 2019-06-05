Global Running Day 5K at Fleet Feet

Time to take strides toward healthier lives and get moving for Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 5th.

For the third year in a row, Fleet Feet at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is hosting The Big Run 5K. The annual nationwide 5K brings thousands of runners together on Global Running Day to do what they love most—run.

The fun run is completely free for everyone to participate in and will lead off from the Fleet Feet store in the Village at PHR at 6:15 p.m.

Enjoy snacks, drinks and other refreshments after the 5K.

Last year, 16,000 runners logged 25,000 miles at more than 100 events in more than 20 states for Global Running Day.

Find more information here- http://www.fleetfeetsandiego.com/the-big-run-2019