Gloria Lee Floral Fantasy – Painting Exhibit

Exclusive Collections Gallery 212 S. Cedros Avenue #104, San Diego, California 92075

Come join us for Gloria Lee's Floral Fantasy on display and for sale Friday, 2/8 through Sunday, 2/10. We have two special receptions planned over the weekend where you can meet the artist and watch her painting, snack on hors d’oeuvers, drink a little wine/beer and mingle among friends. It is always a great time.

Receptions are:

Saturday from 6:00pm - 9:00pm (NOTE we are staying open longer)

Sunday from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

800-599-7111

art@ecgallery.com

Exclusive Collections Gallery 212 S. Cedros Avenue #104, San Diego, California 92075
