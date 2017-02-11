Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo
The GFAF Expos are the greatest events on earth for those living a gluten-free or allergen-friendly lifestyle! Sample and purchase hundreds of products, meet with local and national brands, receive coupons, and attend informative presentations by top-notch speakers. While all products at the Expo are gluten free, many are also free from the top 8 allergens. There is also a dedicated nut-free section. The Expos are a fun, family-friendly, educational and safe place made just for you!
What do you get with your Expo Ticket?
Entry into the 100+ booth vendor fair
Valuable coupons at the vendor booths
Samples from the vendors
Discounted products available for purchase
Informative classes related to the gluten and allergen-free lifestyle
Free reusable bag to carry your goodies
The chance to meet your favorite vendors, authors and bloggers
For more information, visit www.gfafexpo.com
Info
Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014 View Map
