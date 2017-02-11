Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo

The GFAF Expos are the greatest events on earth for those living a gluten-free or allergen-friendly lifestyle! Sample and purchase hundreds of products, meet with local and national brands, receive coupons, and attend informative presentations by top-notch speakers. While all products at the Expo are gluten free, many are also free from the top 8 allergens. There is also a dedicated nut-free section. The Expos are a fun, family-friendly, educational and safe place made just for you!

What do you get with your Expo Ticket?

Entry into the 100+ booth vendor fair

Valuable coupons at the vendor booths

Samples from the vendors

Discounted products available for purchase

Informative classes related to the gluten and allergen-free lifestyle

Free reusable bag to carry your goodies

The chance to meet your favorite vendors, authors and bloggers

For more information, visit www.gfafexpo.com