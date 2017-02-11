Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo

Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014

The GFAF Expos are the greatest events on earth for those living a gluten-free or allergen-friendly lifestyle! Sample and purchase hundreds of products, meet with local and national brands, receive coupons, and attend informative presentations by top-notch speakers. While all products at the Expo are gluten free, many are also free from the top 8 allergens. There is also a dedicated nut-free section. The Expos are a fun, family-friendly, educational and safe place made just for you!

What do you get with your Expo Ticket?

Entry into the 100+ booth vendor fair

Valuable coupons at the vendor booths

Samples from the vendors

Discounted products available for purchase

Informative classes related to the gluten and allergen-free lifestyle

Free reusable bag to carry your goodies

The chance to meet your favorite vendors, authors and bloggers

For more information, visit www.gfafexpo.com

Info

Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014 View Map

Del Mar

Visit Event Website

8472849997

