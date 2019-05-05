Goat's Milk Soap Making Class

Learn how to make natural handmade soap using farm fresh herbs and goat's milk just in time for Mother's Day! You will receive a bar of organic herbal soap made of premium oils and goat milk from our farm, a mold, and directions to take home with you.

Topics include:

-visiting the goats and herb walk

-the history of soap making and the benefits of milk in soap

-how to make goat's milk soap using the cold process method and molds

-combining scents, herbs, and adding natural coloring

-medicinal benefits of essential oils and herbs in soap

For any questions, please email tanya@wildwillowfarm.org