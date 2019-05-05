Goat's Milk Soap Making Class
Wild Willow Farm & Education Center 2550 Sunset Avenue, Imperial Beach , San Diego, California 92154
Learn how to make natural handmade soap using farm fresh herbs and goat's milk just in time for Mother's Day! You will receive a bar of organic herbal soap made of premium oils and goat milk from our farm, a mold, and directions to take home with you.
Topics include:
-visiting the goats and herb walk
-the history of soap making and the benefits of milk in soap
-how to make goat's milk soap using the cold process method and molds
-combining scents, herbs, and adding natural coloring
-medicinal benefits of essential oils and herbs in soap
For any questions, please email tanya@wildwillowfarm.org