Goddess On The Go - San Diego Book Launch
L.I.F.E. Community Center 6244 El Cajon Blvd Suite 22, San Diego, California 92115
What happens when women gather together? Well, everything. Emotional healing, support, a sense of mental wellness! Join us in San Diego for an evening of movement with Bernadette Pleasant, as we dance Femme! Ground your body with a sensual meditation. Indulge in ritual and sisterhood with author Leora Edut and creatrix of Goddess On The Go. Seating is extremely limited!
