Godspell, one of the biggest off-Broadway and Broadway successes of all time, is based primarily on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. Join us as we take a heartfelt journey through this beautiful story with music that speaks to the soul.

SHOW DATES: March 29, 30, 31, and April 5, 6, 7 & 12, 13, 14, 2019. SHOW TIMES: F/Sa: 7:00pm and Sun: 2:00pm. Ticket prices: $15 for military/student/senior (60+) and $20 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at www.vanguardsd.org