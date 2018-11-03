Going UP For A Cause
Twin Trails Neighborhood Park 8900 Twin Trails Neighborhood Park, San Diego, California 92129
Ashley is a sophomore at Westview High School and was approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation after her battle with thyroid cancer. Instead of using her wish to go on a trip, meet a celebrity, or walk the red carpet of a movie premier, she is using her wish to give back to Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego and Ronald McDonald House Charities, two charities close to her heart.
Hosted at Twin Trails Park, this event combines some of her passions in a fun-filled night celebrating the magic of community! Join us for a night of carnival games, raffle prizes, incredible food vendors and an outdoor showing of the Disney classic, Up. We can’t wait to see you there!
TICKETS:
$10 STUDENTS/CHILDREN (3-12)
$15 ADULTS