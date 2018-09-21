Golfers and Non-Golfers are Invited to Margaritaville-Inspired Event Hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

On Friday, September 21, Maderas Golf Club in Poway, CA, will be transformed into “Margaritaville” for Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic. This tournament, auction and dinner is being hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare leader that provides comfort and counsel to children and adults facing life’s most difficult challenge, and restores hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Funds raised at this special event benefit the organization’s comprehensive Children’s Bereavement Program, the only one of its kind in San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County.

The Swing for Hope Golf Classic, has a Shotgun Start at 12:30 pm. In addition to 18 holes of golf, tournament participants will enjoy a Burger Bar hosted by Harrah’s, and Hot Shot Air Cannon competition challenge.

Beginning at 5:30 pm, there’s a cocktail reception, delicious dinner, live auction and awards. Non-golfers are encouraged to join the fun. Some of the amazing silent auction items include: golf for four at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, NASCAR Experience at the Irwindale Speedway, and Taco & Tequila Tasting for 10 at Old Town Tequila Factory. During the live auction, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a 20-guest package to the Padres Luxury Suite. Raffle prizes include a stand-up paddleboard, 5 day/4 night vacation in Cancun and 1-Carat Diamond. Even non-attendees can try their luck by purchasing raffle tickets.

Registration is now open. To register or purchase raffle tickets, visit elizabethhospice.org/golf.

To more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact us at golf@ehospice.org or 760-796-3722.