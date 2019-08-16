What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire?

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of young African American men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side.

Runtime: 123 minutes

Year: 2018

Rating: UR

Director: Roberto Minervini

Country: USA / Italy / France

Languages: English

Price: $7.50 to $11.00 —Membership Discounts Available! – 20% off for Members!

