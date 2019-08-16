Tagline:

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of young African American men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side.

Synopsis:

Runtime: 123 minutes

Year: 2018

Rating: UR

Director: Roberto Minervini

Country: USA / Italy / France

Languages: English

