What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire?
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of young African American men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side.
Runtime: 123 minutes
Year: 2018
Rating: UR
Director: Roberto Minervini
Country: USA / Italy / France
Languages: English
