Good Friday Worship
First United Methodist Church of San Diego 2111 Camino del Rio S., San Diego, California 92108
A short mid-day Holy Week service will feature a reading of Jesus' final words from the cross along with a brief message from Pastor Melissa Spence. Worship includes an organ prelude and choral works from the Chancel Choir. Join us for Jesus' journey from the cross to the tomb.
