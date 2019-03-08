The Arts Education kids present YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN ! This adaptation is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs. Two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” have been added to the twelve numbers from the original version, which include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.”

Show times:

March 8-10

Friday, March 8th 7:00

Saturday March 9th 7:00

Sunday MArch 10th 2:00

Tickets

Tickets- $12

Contact

Box Office: (619) 269-9283

Email: trinitytheatrecompany@gmail.com

Location

Tenth Ave. Arts Center

930 tenth ave

San Diego CA 92101

Links

https://www.trinityttc.org/educational-productions/