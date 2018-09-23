The Good Seed Food Company 1st Anniversary Brunch

The Good Seed Food Company 8665 Miralani Dr #100, San Diego, California 92126

10 course brunch from 9:30am to 12:30pm which includes a take home surprise!

Part of the proceeds go to Jonas Salk Elementary School's garden program.

Food Collabs with: Chef Trevor from The Barrel Room, Chef Arleigh Rose from Juice Wave, Chef Adam from Enchilamesta, Mr G's Salsa, and of course our very own Chef Chuy.

Libation Collabs include: Serpentine Cider, Lost Cost Meadery, Thunderhawk Aleworks, Charlie & Echo Winery, Setting Sun Sake, Align Brewing Company, Second Chance Beer Company, The Homebrewer, Longship Brewery, and Pariah Brewing.

Miramar
