Being a Good Sport Summer Camp

The San Diego Center for Children’s ABA-based camps, led by our team of adult experts, will support your child in learning skills appropriate to their age in a fun and supportive environment that blends sports, recreation games, and play!

Such skills include social engagement and communication, playing or engaging successfully with peers, self-regulation and more. There are six different camps held throughout the summer.

Sign-up your child for one camp or more!

6/24 – 6/28: Being a Good Sport

7/01 – 7/05: Building Together

7/08 – 7/12: Creativity & Imagination

7/15 – 7/19: Sharing & Teamwork

7/22 – 7/26: Flex Power

7/29 – 8/02: Being a Good Sport

Camps are for children in grades 1-6. Full day camp option is from 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM and costs $500. The Half-day camp option is from 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM and costs $250. Reduced fees and scholarship available based on eligibility! The summer camps are at Lemon Avenue Elementary School. Program funded partially in thanks by our community partner, the National Foundation for Autism Research.

We kindly ask that you please pack your child’s lunch and snacks, as food will not be provided given each youth’s dietary needs and preferences!