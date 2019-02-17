“Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds: Conductor Zubin Mehta”

Conductor Zubin Mehta, one of the world's most charismatic conductors, is a truly global citizen. Although he adopted Vienna as his musical home, it is with Israel that he is most identified and he has become the face of its cultural excellence. Produced on the eve of Mehta's 80th birthday, the film is a timely celebration of the legendary maestro's life and work. Music lovers and film fans alike will bask in the richness of his music and his many achievements.

